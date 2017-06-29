Grave robber steals flowers

by GOAT STAFF

Valemount police are investigating what appears to be a case of petty crime.

On Jun. 13, Valemount RCMP received a report from a member of the community that they were visiting the grave of a family member when they found the flowers they had left were missing, potentially stolen.

There are currently no witnesses or suspects in the incident.

RCMP is seeking public assistance’s and asking anyone with information to please contact the Valemount Detachment 250-566-4466 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.