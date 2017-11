by GOAT STAFF

BC Hydro is planning an emergency power outage today 6-8pm which will affect 3500 customers in Valemount, Avola, McBride & Dunster.

BC Hydro says they are doing emergency repairs on their equipment. There was an unexpected outage during the night.

For more info visit: https://www.bchydro.com/power-outages/app/outage-list.html#planned-725364552