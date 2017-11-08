Air Quality and Health Forum in Valemount VIDEO

On Oct 27th, there was an air quality forum to discuss Valemount’s air pollution.

VCTV (Valemount Community TV) covered the Air Quality and Health Forum hosted by the BC Lung Association on Oct. 27, 2017 in Valemount, BC. Facilitator: Dr. Menn Biagtan, BC Lung Association. Panelists: Michael Brauer, Professor, Population & Public Health, UBC; Sarah Henderson, Senior Scientist, Environmental Health Services, BC Centre for Disease Control; Gail Roth, Air Quality Meteorologist, BC Ministry of Environment & Climate Change Strategy. Videographer: Gord Peters.