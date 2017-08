The Northwest Mud Racing Association’s annual event at the Canoe Mountain Rodeo grounds in Valemount brought out the crowds despite 30 degree temperatures last weekend. See more photos P6. Races included street legal vehicles, off-road vehicles (including snowmobiles), and tons of powerful machines built by the drivers. Locals beat the heat with a mud pit bath at the end of a hot day. / PHOTOS ALICIA HILL, LAURA KEIL AND GORD PETERS