2017 Valemount Fishing Derby results

by Laura Keil

Despite stormy weather, the 36th annual Valemount Fishing Derby took place last weekend.

The all-out winner was Holdyn Kraus with a 2.57lb rainbow trout. Kraus also won the age 13-15 category and the hidden weight.

Winner in the women’s category was Jen Friesen with a 2.16lb rainbow and Jen Frisen/Bonnie Berg tied for largest Kokanee.

Winner in the men’s category was Gabe Bressette with a 2.44 rainbow and Brian Friesen won largest Kokanee.

Winner of the the 7-12 category was Maddysin Smith with a 1.41lb rainbow. Lilly Belle Funk won largest Kokanee, and Michelle McNee won largest coarsefish

Winner of the the 13-15 category was Holdyn Kraus with a 2.57lb rainbow. Keegan Reid won largest Kokanee and Ryan McNee won largest coarsefish.

Winner of the the 6 and under category was Grady Clauson with a 1.59lb rainbow. Mason Lewis won largest Kokanee and Keaton Pich won largest coarsefish.

The youngest fisherboy was Camren Etty, 4.5 months, and the youngest fishergirl was Morgan Fry, 33 months.