Council approves Fowler legacy

by EVAN MATTHEWS

Council solidified its decision regarding the name of Valemount’s newest street.

Originally proposed to be a drive or a crescent, the subdivision at the southern end at 1805 Dogwood Street will be named Fowler Crescent.

Phase One of the subdivision will see 21 new lots with a remaining 37 lots to develop, according to Village Chief Administrative Officer Adam Davey, while Phase Two will see the completion of the remaining 37 lots.

“We have carefully put thought into naming our Phase 1 subdivision… Naming this street or cul-de-sac is a legacy of ours,” — Shawn Fowler, developer

Council deferred the decision at its last meeting in order to obtain more information, and to wait until more councillors were present, as only three were present at Council’s last meeting.

Shawn and Diane Fowler own the Valemount division of Whisper Creek Log Homes and have built many homes on the southern end of Valemount. They also own a vacation rental business where they rent out Whisper Creek homes to tourists.

Davey says the new neighbourhood under construction by the Fowler’s is currently being referred to as Phase 1 of the subdivision at 1805 Dogwood Street.

He says the road will be completed prior to final subdivision approval.