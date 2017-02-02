Dear Editor,

We had an amazing day at Crystal Ridge on Friday, Jan. 27.

The runs are amazing to say the least, and the quick, easy access makes it that much better!

We were surprised to see next to no tracks on any of the runs, and we only saw one other pair up there, but they skinned off once they got to the top.

All of us can’t wait to go back and utilize this area.

This was each of our first time visiting Valemount and the surrounding area, and we will be choosing to sled and ski here from now on.

Thank you to VARDA for this amazing experience.

Happy sledding,

Micah Bradley

Calgary, AB