Help us help the history books

Evan Matthews

Editor

Typically, I’m not one for New Year’s Resolutions, so I’m avoiding calling any positive changes I plan to make resolutions.

However, I do believe in a clean slate — starting fresh — and the New Year gives us all a chance at starting fresh in a lot of ways.

The Rocky Mountain Goat Newspaper even has a fresh new look.

In the name of starting fresh, I’m calling out to the community once again.

The Robson Valley has really become my home, and every day I get to hear the stories of more people who live here.

Which is why I want to remind people: These are your stories.

The Rocky Mountain Goat News team just helps to relay these stories, and packages them in a way (we hope and feel) that tells a really good story

In the years to come, we want people to be able to look back on this region’s history with clarity and interest, and have definitive ideas about what has happened here.

Every time I go on a hike, drive from one town to the next, or simply just talk to the people I meet, my mind always comes back to the fact that there is so much here still untold.

I can’t help but wonder how many different, interesting, untold stories there are out there.

It’s kind of like that old saying, “If a tree falls in the woods, but nobody is there to hear it, does it make a sound?”

Obviously, the tree does make a sound. But if nobody makes a note of it, did it really?

I joke, but at the same time I think there is some parody in the stories of the valley.

There are incredible people here doing interesting things, things that shape everything about this beautiful region.

But if those stories haven’t been shared, as the years go, it’s impossible to relay them with any accuracy.

The stories can be lost with time.

But it’s the stories and the history of a place that makes it what it is.

I’m appealing to the community because The Rocky Mountain Goat works hard to find stories each week, and no doubt, will continue to do just that.

But at the same time, we want the people who live here to know that we’re here for them first and foremost, and we want to share the stories they want to share.

Give us a call, send us an email, tag us on Facebook, or walk in our front door.

Tell us you have a story that matters.

We’ll share it, and with your help it will forever be in the history books.