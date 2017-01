The Yellowhead Highway (Highway 16) is closed in both directions near Mt. Robson (20km east of Tete Jaune Cache north of Valemount) following a serious accident.

It is reportedly a fatal accident, though RCMP have not yet released any information.

Those travelling to Alberta on the Yellowhead will have to wait it out, as there is no detour. The estimated time of reopening is 9:30 p.m. with the next update at 8pm according to Drive BC.