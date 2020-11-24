By Fran Yanor / Legislative Reporter

Prince George-Valemount MLA Shirley Bond was elected interim leader of the B.C. Liberals and will soon choose a leadership team and assign MLA critic portfolios.

“It’s now my duty to ensure that the voices of British Columbians from all across the province are heard by John Horgan and his NDP government,” said Bond in a press release issued by the party. “We will hold them to account for the decisions that impact us all.”

The premier was quick to congratulate Bond.

“As an MLA since 2001, she has an incredible amount of experience,” wrote Horgan on Twitter. “Looking forward to working with her in her role as Leader of the Opposition to support British Columbians through the pandemic and beyond.”

Bond responded in kind.

“We both know that public service isn’t for the faint of heart, but the opportunity to work with an amazing caucus in this capacity is truly an honour,” she said. “I look forward to seeing you in Question Period!”

Bond also thanked her colleagues for their confidence and former Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson for his service.

“I look forward to continuing to work with him and our entire team of new and returning MLAs to present a positive vision for this province,” Bond said in the news release.

Bond will remain interim leader until a leadership contest is held and a new Liberal leader is elected.

Stephanie Cadieux was elected the new Liberal caucus chair.

The BC Green Party members were sworn in on Nov. 23, the NDP MLAs on Nov. 24 and the Liberal MLAs will be sworn in on Nov. 27.

Horgan will announce his new Cabinet on Nov. 26. The Liberals will announce critic portfolios in the coming days.

The BC Legislature will convene for a brief winter legislative session beginning Dec. 7.

Fran Yanor / Local Journalism Initiative / Rocky Mountain Goat / [email protected]