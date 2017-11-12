Alpen architect talks resort design

by ANDRU MCCRACKEN

Giulietta Roz, team leader of the architectural design work on Valemount Glacier Destination Resort was in town last Friday.

“I come from the alps,” said Roz. “I worked a lot on wineries, and alpine buildings.”

She is also a ski instructor.

She was travelling with Tommaso Oberti enroute to the Edmonton Ski and Snowboard Show.

According to Oberti, she has lived in a cabin with no telephone or electricity for five years.

“I’ve been called here as the team leader,” said Roz, who is a registered architect in Italy.

She is working for Oberto Oberti Architecture under the British Columbia Provincial Nominee Program and she hopes to take up residence in Valemount.

“I want to work on the job site. I like to be with people that work,” she said.