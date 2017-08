Yoonhee Choi was barely visible behind a mountain of recycling Thursday as she and her parents Hoyoung Choi and Chungsun Ryu worked to catch up on long-weekend recycling after their business Rex’s Recycling Centre was closed several days. Yoonhee Choi says much of the recycling came from area campgrounds and restaurants. They get weekly shipments during the summer from tourist-heavy businesses. / LAURA KEIL