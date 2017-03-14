Trial date set for Buehler

by LAURA KEIL

A judge has set the date for Shanna Buehler’s trial, which will start Nov. 27th in BC Supreme Court in Prince George.

They have scheduled two weeks for the trial, which will be by judge and jury. In April, Buehler plead not guilty to seven charges, including carry/use/threaten to use a weapon, pointing a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm, and break and enter.

The charges stem from an incident in 2014, as previously reported in the Goat, when the RCMP’s Emergency Response Team was called to a remote spot on the west side of Kinbasket Reservoir, some 50 kilometers south of Valemount where Buehler and her father John Buehler were squatting in a local trapper’s cabin.

At the time of the incident, Buehler was 21 years old. She was shot several times, and her father John was killed on Sept. 17th, 2014.

A four-day preliminary inquiry for Buehler wrapped up Thurs. Jan. 12th in Valemount. A publication ban prevents the Goat from publishing any evidence from the hearing until the trial is concluded or Buehler is discharged.

Buehler’s lawyer at the preliminary inquiry, Ken Tessovich, died suddenly Feb 10th, as reported by Kamloops This Week. The 69-year-old was skiing with family at Sun Peaks resort when he collapsed from suspected heart failure.

Buehler is now being represented by Kamloops lawyer Anthony Varesi.

Stay tuned for the Goat’s coverage of this case.