Late-night shopping in Valemount December 20, 2016 The Goat Community, Editor's Pick, News and Views 0 Photos by Beth Russell Carollers remain after the festivities concluded, as the sounds of holiday music filled the air, while snow fell amidst the light of the community's newest and (likely) tallest addition. Justin Hooke poses for the camera at Home Hardware in front of the 50/50 . The sounds of guitar and the banjo accompanied the children's choir. The music didn't stop at the lighting, as Carolyn Kirk and John Crowley serenaded the crowd at the Legion to conclude another successful, yet snowy, late night shopping in Valemount.