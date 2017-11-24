REMEMBRANCE DAY 2017: Valemount November 24, 2017 The Goat Community 0 A gloomy November day made the colourful flags and poppies all the more striking in Valemount’s Remembrance Day parade down Main Street. / LAURA KEIL & ALICIA HILL Local World War II veteran Alice Olson, now in her 90s, took part in Valemount’s Remembrance Day ceremony. She is shown here with Legion employee Grace Craig. According to newspaper archives, Olson enlisted in the Canadian Women’s Army Corps and was stationed in both Alberta and Quebec during the war. She earned several medals. / LAURA KEIL Related Posts:REMEMBRANCE DAY 2017: McBrideA note to rememberA student’s standpointRemembrance Day 2015 – Valemount and McBrideLegion contest winner goes on to Nationals remembrance dayValemount