REMEMBRANCE DAY 2017: Valemount

November 24, 2017 The Goat Community 0

A gloomy November day made the colourful flags and poppies all the more striking in Valemount’s Remembrance Day parade down Main Street. / LAURA KEIL & ALICIA HILL
Local World War II veteran Alice Olson, now in her 90s, took part in Valemount’s Remembrance Day ceremony. She is shown here with Legion employee Grace Craig. According to newspaper archives, Olson enlisted in the Canadian Women’s Army Corps and was stationed in both Alberta and Quebec during the war. She earned several medals. / LAURA KEIL

Related Posts:

Related Articles