Spring is in the air

by EVAN MATTHEWS, editor

The sun is out, and the mercury is rising; the birds are chirping.

The snow is (mostly) gone and the roads are bare. Spring, it would seem, is here.

A change in season, almost in the same way as the New Year, brings a new beginning. Especially Spring, as it brings new life.

I find the change in season to be symbolic, as we’re about to enter into uncharted economic and social territory in Valemount and the Robson Valley.

It’s a new beginning for the region, new life.

In the past couple of weeks we’ve heard confirmation about the Valemount Glacier Destinations’ Resort’s Master Development Agreement being signed. Pre-construction surveying and assessments are to start this summer.

Going back further, the feds approved Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain Pipeline Expansion being approved, due to start construction this fall, barring unforeseen circumstance.

Not surprisingly, people fall onto both sides of these economically and environmentally controversial and divisive projects. But at this point, there is no denying the development — both economic and social development — soon to be here in the Valley.

And it extends beyond big business.

There is an example in this week’s paper, Lewcid Ink. A local man, Jesse Lewis starts his own tattoo shop, and has all the skills and expertise required to do it.

But, even a couple of years ago, a tattoo shop in Valemount? Would it work?

The answer now, hopefully, is yes.

Such a unique and specified activity like swordfighting has even found a home in the Valley over the last year, taught by Greg Reimer.

McBride has seen successful business endeavors launch, such as the Shops on Main concept.

Small business in Valemount and McBride can be successful partially due to a great product or service, and self-promotion, but also because of the expected influx of people and money flowing through the region.

Don’t get me wrong, life isn’t all about money and business.

However, I’m not naïve to some of the struggles the region has experienced since the closing of mills and transition to a tourism-based economy.

Both current mayors and councils, and previous, deserve credit for persevering through economically challenging times, and helping the Valley and its residents survive to this point.

I can’t help but sense, and acknowledge, the hope and optimism filling the Valley.

Maybe even the most interesting aspect, it will be so interesting to see what other great ideas come from this economic and social boom the Valley should expect.

Who knows what new life next spring will bring?