Charging station exploration continues

by EVAN MATTHEWS

The Village of Valemount continues to explore the potential of installing a new charging station, and pending public consultation its location has been confirmed on 4th Avenue.

At its Feb. 14 meeting, Council voted in favour of giving staff permission to begin applying for grants through CBT’s Community Initiatives Program, as well as “other funding options”.

“I think it’s crucial that residents have been approached and we don’t just announce there will be an electric charging station,” said Councillor Peter Reimer.

“Regardless of existing parking, this is out of courtesy to the local residents so this isn’t a surprise to them,” he said.

“Especially those that are across the street,” Mayor Jeannette Townsend added.

At its Jan. 12, meeting, the Economic Development Committee (EDC) voted in favour of a motion to consider building a supporting structure for an Electric Vehicle Charging Wall Connector with a 24’ cable.

The Kamloops Electric Vehicle Users’ Club will donate the Electric Vehicle Charging Wall Connector and its 24’ cable, according to a report written by Economic Development Officer, Silvio Gislimberti, and former interim-CAO, Gord Simmons.

The report also reads EDC committee members identified an ideal location for the charging station, which is on the south side of 4th Avenue between the Cemetery and Centennial Park.

Councillor Owen Torgerson made mention of the charging station being a step in the right direction, as Valemount would join 59 other B.C. communities in having a charging station, while Councillor Sandy Salt echoed the notion.