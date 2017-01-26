Drinkers, drivers and ice

Submit by Cpl. JASON NASH

In an effort to better keep the community informed the Robson Valley Regional RCMP will be providing weekly press releases to the local papers. The list is not inclusive of all calls of service the local RCMP detachments receive, but provides a cross section of what is happening in the Robson Valley.

Jan. 10: Valemount RCMP received a report of a single vehicle collision where a Ford pickup left the roadway at the junction of Highway 5 and Highway 16 and collided with the eastbound ditch rock face. The male driver, and sole occupant, was trapped in the driver’s seat and RCMP, with help from B.C. Ambulance and Valemount Highway Rescue, had to be extracted. The man was later transported to Prince George for further treatment. He was later issued a violation ticket for Motor Vehicle Act offences.

Jan. 10: McBride RCMP received a report of mischief to a vehicle. The owner of a vehicle parked on 5th Ave discovered the power cord for the block heater had been cut, rendering the block heater inoperable. If anyone has information or witnessed the incident please contact the McBride RCMP or Crimestoppers 1-800-222-8477.

Jan. 10: Valemount RCMP were made aware of a potentially impaired driver on Highway 16 between Dunster and Tête Jaune Cache heading eastbound in a black Ford pickup. Valemount RCMP were unable to locate the vehicle but details were forwarded to Jasper RCMP. Jasper RCMP located the vehicle later, and the male driver provided a breath sample almost three times the legal limit. The investigation into this incident is ongoing.

Jan. 14: Valemount RCMP received a disturbance complaint in the early morning hours at the Best Western Hotel. Patrons in different rooms were being loud, playing loud music, and possibly fighting. Police attended and spoke with multiple men who were believed to be involved. There were no further complaints and no charges pending on this matter.

Jan. 15: Valemount RCMP received a report of a collision 35 kilometers south on Highway 5 where a single vehicle struck two moose. Police attended and located a Honda pickup with severe damage, and two moose (cow and calf) dead. The vehicle was removed from the roadway along with the moose. The driver of the Honda pickup did not sustain any injury.

Jan. 16: the Valemount RCMP received a report of an overturned tractor-trailer on Highway 5 in the area of Jackman Flats. The driver of the vehicle was not injured during the collision, and experienced whiteout conditions at the time. The investigation into this matter is ongoing.

Jan. 16: McBride RCMP attended a collision on Highway 16 in Crescent Spur near Snowshoe Creek involving a tractor-trailer hauling lumber that had overturned. The road conditions in the area were poor at the time of the collision, and the eastbound tractor-trailer was trying to avoid a moose, and negotiate a left turn when it lost control and proceeded over an embankment. As a result of the collision lumber was scattered across the roadway. The driver was not injured, and was issued a violation ticket for speeding relative to conditions as per the motor vehicle act.

Jan. 17: Valemount RCMP responded to a single vehicle rollover on Highway 5 near Morrison Road. The driver of a white Chevrolet Cobalt lost control while trying to pass other vehicles, crossed into the southbound lane and over an embankment. The driver, and sole occupant, was ejected and sustained critical injuries. Valemount Highway Rescue and B.C. Ambulance attended the scene and the man was transported to the Valemount Health Centre for treatment and ultimately airlifted to Kamloops. The driver was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the collision. This incident is still under investigation.

Jan. 19: A man who was sledding and became stranded on a mountain in the Allan Creek area contacted Valemount RCMP for help. Search and Rescue (SAR) were mobilized and, utilizing a helicopter, located three uninjured males. The helicopter was unable to take off because of poor weather conditions, so SAR proceeded to the area via snowmobile and extracted the three males and the initial rescue team.

Jan. 19: Valemount RCMP received a report of a single vehicle rollover on Highway 5 approximately one kilometer north of Blackman Road. The male driver and infant were uninjured, but the female passenger sustained a bump on her head. B.C. Ambulance attended the scene and treated the occupants. The female passenger was not wearing her seatbelt at the time of the collision, and charges under the motor vehicle are being considered. The infant was secured in the proper child seat and restraints preventing injury. The male driver of the pickup lost control on icy roads and he was unable to regain control. It is believed road conditions and speed were contributing factors in this collision. (see related photo).

Jan. 21: McBride RCMP were conducting a traffic checkstop at the intersection of Mountain View Road and Koeneman Road when a white pickup approached. The driver had consumed alcohol and provided a breath sample on a roadside device. The male driver was issued a 24-hour driving prohibition.

Jan. 22: A westbound travelling vehicle on Highway 16 near Dome Creek was passed by another vehicle that had been tailgating when his rear driver side window shattered. It was reported that road conditions were not believed to have been a factor, but information to identify the suspect vehicle could not be provided. No one was injured in the incident.