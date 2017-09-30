Letter: We don’t need Site C

Dear Premier Horgan, Minister Mungall, Minister Heyman, Minister Fraser, and Minister Popham,

I am writing to call your attention to the need for a new energy economy in British Columbia that is based on renewable sources, such as geothermal, solar, and wind. These, along with energy conservation techniques, provide greater economy and better long term jobs than building and utilizing the Site C dam. British Columbians cannot afford this to make this dam mistake, and I’m calling on you to stop it.

Not only is the Site C proposal a mistaken direction for energy economy, but it also impacts that landscape upon which Treaty 8 First Nations have inalienable right to utilize as the foundation of their culture. I expect that the government’s commitment to the UN Declaration of Indigenous Rights will come to fruition as you take a stand, beginning with the Peace River Valley.

In addition to indigenous rights, the Agricultural Land Reserve (an NDP legacy) has taken a massive blow with the concessions made for Site C. There is enough prime agricultural land in the proposed flood zone to feed vegetables and fruit to 1 Million B.C. Residents. By switching this decision, you put food back in our baby’s mouths, instead of turning your backs on future generations.

On top of these land based issues, the proposed flooded area would seriously effect a major wildlife migration corridor, impacting many key species.

We collectively, as British Columbians are already facing huge Hydro rate increases that we cannot afford, and the power that would be generated by Site C, not needed by B.C., would be sold at a loss, representing a drain on the B.C. economy as taxpayers take the burden of this on (to the tune of more than $9 Billion). It has been noted by Moody’s Investor Service that if our government had to bail out B.C. Hydro for this boondoggle, the province’s credit rating would be very negatively impacted.

Please make the decision that makes life more affordable for British Columbians, not less. It is not too late to stop the Site C dam.

Rob Pokachinni

Dunster BC