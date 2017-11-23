This Week in Photos Nov 23rd 2017 November 23, 2017 The Goat Photo Galleries 0 A family of talented artists “Stone Wild Collective” includes Morgan Wilde, Alex Grunwald and baby Forrest. Quirino Mastronardi has a lot of fun shopping around, and spreads his good humor to others. Melva Phillips proudly shows her Christmas and holiday quilt. She has been quilting for over 50 years. Annette Ryerson gives it her all alongside bandmates Wayne Brown, Gord Peters. Wayne Brown. Local women unwind to the classics. Jana McMaster / COURTESY JANA MCMASTER No stranger to a chainsaw, Vern Mickelson does his bit. Many hands make light work. Also, a loader helps. / ANDRU MCCRACKEN Related Posts:This week in photos: Nov 9th 2017This week in photos: July 23rd 2015This Week in Photos Nov 16th 2017This week in photos: Nov 26th 2015This week in photos: Nov 5th 2015