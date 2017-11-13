Photo gallery: November chill November 13, 2017 The Goat Photo Galleries 0 On closer inspection, both dragons and winter have arrived. This photo was inspired by Matthew Wheeler, photographer extraordinaire from McBride, and executed with gear lent by the great photographer Bob Hoskins. Mentors abound. /ANDRU MCCRACKEN Children and adults alike enjoyed the freezing temperatures on Cranberry Marsh last weekend. / RENE NUNWEILER Jackson reminds everyone to make sure they have their winter tires on, like him. /ANDRU MCCRACKEN All is calm, all is still, all is clear and the measure of tiny noxious particles called PM2.5 in the air is way above targets set out by the province, measuring 101 micrograms per cubic metre of air on Nov 6th. /ANDRU MCCRACKEN Related Posts:End of summer – PHOTO GALLERYArtistic connectionEclectic beats at 2017 Robson Valley Music Festival…Anglican/United Church garage sale – PHOTO GALLERYMcBride aurora