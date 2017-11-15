McBride’s taste of home – with international flavour

by MONICA MARCU

Each fall the McBride Seventh-Day Adventist Church hosts an international food fair for the Church and community. Typically it has been held at in the church basement sometime in early November.

It is a fun event to try something new and spend a pleasant evening with friends, family, and acquaintances from the valley. Each table which has food is trying to raise funds for some mission projects around the globe.

Shown above:

Heather and Jeff serve Persian cuisine.

Ioana and Clayton and children,Uriah and Mesha, serve Romanian traditional food at the fair

Daniel and Rochelle Warner serve traditional Mexican cuisine.

Most proceeds will go to help a humanitarian trip to Fiji, but other causes will be funded too.