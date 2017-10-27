To the Maxim: local woman pursues a dream

by Andru McCracken

Megan Teering, who grew up in the Robson Valley but left for Edmonton at 15 years old, is rising to the top in a beauty contest sponsored by Maxim.

Maxim is an international men’s magazine based in New York City and prominent for its photography of actresses, singers, and female models. It has a circulation of about 9 million readers and gets about 4 million viewers to its website each month.

Teering began modelling 5 years ago. To get experience and build her formidable portfolio, Teering traded modelling time in exchange for prints.

“I was working full time going to school and I had just started modelling as well. It was very hard to keep up with everything,” said Teering.

Teering dropped out of school in Valemount, but was able to finish in Edmonton.

“It was a young age to leave, but I knew there were more opportunities. I have had these dreams since I was a kid… to be something big.”

As of last week, Teering had climbed to the next level of the contest.

“I just made it into the wildcard round. I was in 9th place this morning, now I am in 4th,” she said.

It’s not all bonbons for Teering, however. Apart from pursuing her passions in modelling, television and film, she bartends full time to pay the bills.

Teering has just moved to Calgary and her growing profile has helped her find more work in her field.

“I am building connections here,” she said.

Should she win, Teering would take home $25,000 USD and be flown to Maxim headquarters for a professional photo shoot.

“And it’s whatever you want it to be. It’s awesome because I can bring who I am to that,” she said. “I wish everyone could win. It’s sad that there is only one winner.”

There are benefits to getting as far as she has.

“Even being in this competition has been a huge benefit,” said Teering. “I have more job offers.”

It’s not easy, she attests, recalling a day on set that lasted 18 hours.

“You have to have a passion for it, commitment and drive,” she said. “It is not easy pushing yourself when you are working full time, going to school and you still have to go to photoshoots and auditions on the side.”

In spite of the pitfalls, she encourages people to follow their dreams. Teering hopes to prove that it doesn’t matter where you come from.

“If you want it, you should really go for it,” she said.

Of all the models chosen as competitors for Maxim’s Finest, Teering has a lot of photos, a testament to her work ethic and willlingness to collaborate with photographers.

“I love to show versatility. I’ve been told that I can do so many different genres in modelling,” she said. “There is a lot of work that goes into each shot.

It is so hard to choose one when you have a lot you love.”

Teering said that her parents have always been supportive.

“At the start my mom was a little worried,” she said. “I feel comfortable with it. My line is there and I don’t cross it. I feel comfortable showing my work to my mom and grandma and everyone else.”

As far as singing goes, she has some videos on youtube.

“They’re not super super popular, but I sing a lot there,” she said.

“I just recently got asked to do an album with a member of Savage Playground.”

Savage Playground is an up and coming Edmonton area band that recently opened for Gene Simmons.

With the album coming up in November, another lead role in a movie and some potential TV Shows, she is busier than ever.

“A lot has been going on for me in Calgary,” she said.

“It’s not even the beginning. I’m super excited and I look forward to everything that is going to happen.”