RCMP Report: Stolen Firearms

by Corporal Kyle Ushock, Robson Valley RCMP

During the 1st week of October McBride RCMP responded to numerous calls for service including:

A break and enter to a residence East of McBride where firearms were stolen. This file is still under investigation and if anyone has information about the break, enter and theft to contact McBride RCMP or Crime-stoppers.

RCMP were called in regards to a possible impaired driver on 1st Avenue. Patrols were made and the suspect vehicle was located travelling at a high rate of speed leaving town. The vehicle was stopped and members smelled alcohol on the driver’s breath and a breath sample demand was made road-side. The 40 year old driver from Surrey refused to provide a breath sample and was issued a 90 day Immediate Roadside Prohibition. In addition to being issued an excessive speed ticket the driver was also arrested for driving while suspended and has a February court date in McBride.

RCMP would like to again remind drivers to check the condition of the tires and to confirm they comply with the Winter tire legislation (Snow-flake symbol and or the M+S designation). On October 10th at 0830 am McBride RCMP responded to a vehicle who slid off road and into the ditch by Clyde Pit Road. Numerous vehicles were checked for compliance and two vehicles were found to have completely bald tires. Those drivers were directed back to town to get new tires and issued two violation tickets, one for defective vehicle and the other for failing to obey a traffic control device.