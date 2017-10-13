McBride hockey holding, but looking to grow

by Andru McCracken

It’s not fees that are holding kids back, because in McBride all levels of hockey players pay just $50 a year for the whole year.

“To play in Prince George, Minor hockey house league the fees are $650,” said Jennifer Quam, president of McBride Minor Hockey. “So that’s a steal.”

She said they will continue to practice twice a week, and like years before, they will combine with Valemount to make teams for games and tournaments. They have approx. 12 players at all levels this year, slightly more than last year.

The $50 registration fee includes two practices a week and all the games and tournaments for the year.

“As a hockey mom, a hockey coach and someone who played hockey as a youth and now continues to play as an adult, I know how much value there is in organized sport. It’s more than chasing a puck around the ice. It teaches teamwork, camaraderie, discipline, focus, healthy lifestyle, active living and creates friendships that last a lifetime,” said Quam.

“For $50, why not try it?”