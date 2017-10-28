Letter: Many options to fight poverty

Here are my recommendations to “Dignity for All: The Campaign for a Poverty-Free Canada; Employment and Social Development Canada; the Federal Poverty Reduction Strategy and the Newfoundland and Labrador Provincial Reduction Strategy:
- Reinstatement of the National Pharmaceutical Strategy, and the implementation of a National Pharmacare Program.
- Have universally accessible dental care for all Canadians, especially those people who are low income seniors, working poor, and disability pensioners.
- Basic living income or a guaranteed annual income.
- Provinces/Territories should automatically provide housing supports, medical transportation assistance, drug coverage, dental coverage, medical supplies, vision care and homecare to anyone who is on the Canada Pension Plan Disability Pension.
- All eligible Canadians with disabilities should receive Disability Tax Credits regardless of paying income tax or not.
Edward Sawdon
St. John’s, NL