Letter: Many options to fight poverty

Here are my recommendations to “Dignity for All: The Campaign for a Poverty-Free Canada; Employment and Social Development Canada; the Federal Poverty Reduction Strategy and the Newfoundland and Labrador Provincial Reduction Strategy:

Reinstatement of the National Pharmaceutical Strategy, and the implementation of a National Pharmacare Program.

Have universally accessible dental care for all Canadians, especially those people who are low income seniors, working poor, and disability pensioners.

Basic living income or a guaranteed annual income.

Provinces/Territories should automatically provide housing supports, medical transportation assistance, drug coverage, dental coverage, medical supplies, vision care and homecare to anyone who is on the Canada Pension Plan Disability Pension.

All eligible Canadians with disabilities should receive Disability Tax Credits regardless of paying income tax or not.

Edward Sawdon

St. John’s, NL