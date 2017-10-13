Hockey registrations drop in Valemount

by Andru McCracken

Valemount Minor Hockey is looking for players, and it’s not too late to sign up.

Tannis Worth said that they have 31 kids signed up so far, down from 45 the year before.

If you’d like to join, Worth said that they are still welcoming kids.

The cost to join in Valemount is $50 for Tykes and $250 for other levels.

“It’s much lower than the city,” said Worth. “There is also funding available through Kidsport.”

She said the time commitment for parents can be substantial, however.

“Depending on the ages of their children, they could potentially be at the arena four nights a week,” said Worth.

She said the older age groups have decreased in numbers the most.

“Our numbers for the Bantam team are lower than normal. If we are not able to get more players we are considering a combined Bantam Midget team,” she said.

She thinks the decrease may be due to the number of teens getting jobs and other commitments.

Players can typically expect two away tournaments and one home tournament.

“Hockey is a great source of physical activity. It promotes teamwork. It gives kids a sense of accomplishment,” said Tannis. “Most importantly it’s fun!”