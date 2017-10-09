Entrepreneur to clean up McBride

by Andru McCracken

Manny Dhillon is going to clean up in McBride and make some money doing it. Dhillon an entrepreneur of note with a financial interest in the Blue River Petro Canada, a gas station in Winnipeg, and owner of the Petro Canada in McBride has bought the old Jenny’s building on Main and Frontage, next to JNR Auto.

Dhillon plans to breathe life into the shuttered building and intends to open a laundromat and car wash. He also hopes to start a recycling depot there. (The previous bottle recycling depot in McBride closed down in 2016)

Quite literally, cleaning up the community in the best way.

In a brief email exchange while on a cruise in Mexico, Dhillon said he’d like to have the place running by March 2018.