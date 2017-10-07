Channeling appreciation on BC Rivers Day

Five friends decided to celebrate BC Rivers Day on September 24 on the Fraser River in two kayaks and a canoe. It took around 3 hours 15 minutes to go from Horsey Creek to the Dunster Bridge plus a lunch break on an unknown beach. Although rain was in the forecast, the weather gods upgraded it to an occasional sprinkling of holy water on a glorious day. BC Rivers Day is the last Sunday in September each year, making it Canada’s largest river appreciation event. In 2005, Rivers Day was recognized by the United Nations and became World Rivers Day and is celebrated in over 60 countries around the World. Enjoying the river by boat on Sunday were Nancy Taylor, Terri Jensen, Rhondi Hurlbut, Cathy Greenhough, / RASHMI NARAYAN