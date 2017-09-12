This week in photos: Sept 7th 2017 September 12, 2017 The Goat Photo Galleries 0 Bob Hoskins sounded better than ever at a recent performance at the Valemount Legion Branch #266. Revellers love his brand of old rock and roll tunes. They sound sweeter each time he sings them. Hoskins is partly responsible for a recent resurgence of music at the legion. / Andru McCracken A mini van has nothing on this bike, not only can it transport the injured, it can easily handle five kids with an adult driver. Here Mackenzie, Samara, Delilah, Wayne and Landon catch a ride with super mom Angelique. / Andru McCracken Payton Major of Yellowknife enjoyed the Village’s Cooling Station with her siblings on the Labour Day weekend. Her Mom says they stopped in Valemount to try out the bike park on their way to the Okanagan and loved it so much they came back. / LAURA KEIL Related Posts:This week in photos Jan. 7th 2015This week in photos: Sept 3rd 2015Protected: This week’s RMGThis week in photos: Aug 31st 2017This week in photos: Sept 17th 2015 mcbride bcnewsnewspaperValemount