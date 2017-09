Basketball fundraiser Valemount’s Jr and Senior girls and boys basketball teams brought out their sponges last weekend to raise money for the upcoming year. The teams have to pay fees to attend tournaments, but through fundraisers the cost to each player is usually only $150-$200 for the entire year, according to some parents. Shown above (L to R): Emily Kunka, Ben Dempsey, Jeremy Althause, Hannah van der Wilk, and Ellie Rose Deuling. / LAURA KEIL