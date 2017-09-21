Robson Valley RCMP Report: Sept 7th 2017

Submitted by Robson Valley RCMP

On September 2, 2017 Valemount RCMP received a call of a vehicle passing unsafely on Elm St at 7th Avenue Valemount BC. The vehicle was located by police and through investigation and observations a Roadside Screening test was administered to the driver. The driver, an Edmonton resident, failed the test and was issued an immediate roadside suspension for 90 days and the vehicle impounded for 30 days.

On September 2, 2017 Valemount RCMP received a call of a single vehicle collision involving a semi south of Valemount near Blue River. Members attended to find a semi load of PVC piping had come loose and in turn the truck flipped onto its side. The driver was able to get out with no injuries.

On September 11, 2017 McBRIDE RCMP was advised of a robbery at the Husky Gas Station. Members arrived to find a male had entered the store and threatened to shoot the staff if they did not preset the gas pump for $40.00. The male was described as being 6 feet tall, short dark hair, 200 lbs wearing a black hoody and sunglasses. The male was seen leaving in a green Ford Taurus. The investigation continues. If anyone has information regarding this incident please call police or Crimestoppers.