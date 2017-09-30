Robson Valley Backcountry Horsemen of BC – 7th Annual Poker Ride

by Monica Marcu

The poker ride was a great success! Weather could not have been better, donations, sponsors and volunteers were awesome.

The event was well attended with 57 riders.

There were participants and volunteers from McBride, Valemount, Jasper, Quesnel, Prince George, Clearwater and Penticton

Volunteers were many and hugely added to the success. The community support at all levels was very evident and appreciated by all attendees and the Robson Valley Chapter of Backcountry Horsemen of BC. The money raised is used to build and maintain trails in the Robson Valley.

The winners were:

1st poker hand – Arlene Haugen (McBride). She chose a large cedar planter donated by Cedar 3 products McBride;

2nd Aisling Ives (Valemount) who chose a set of leather saddle bags made and donated by Kicking Horse Saddlery (Dunster)

3rd prize went to Elton Haughtalling from Prince George Chapter of BCHBC) who chose a leather head stall and reins donated by Kicking Horse Saddlery;

The worst hand went to Nadine Cape of the Prince George Chapter of BCHBC.

The cowboy poetry competition was sponsored by the Robson Valley Art Council. Best Poem was written by Neil Jeck, son of Lloyd and Ev Jeck. Richard Christensen read original Lloyd Jeck poems.

2nd prize to Shelagh Foster (McBride) for her original poem about the search for the McBride lost horse Dancer.

3rd prize to Dawn Heggerty for recitation of “Save a Horse Ride a Cowboy.”