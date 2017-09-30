Residents vote nay in curling club assent vote

Valemount and area residents have narrowly vote down a proposal to increase taxes in order to support the ailing Valemount Curling Club.

The non-profit club approached the regional district to take over the building’s operations. The District then asked Valemount-area taxpayers whether or not they agreed to take on the curling arena as a taxable service. The club has been financed thus far by the non-profit through user fees and fundraising.

Residential properties would have been be taxed at $13.40 per 100,000 of assessed property value and commercial properties at $32.83 per 100,000 of assessed property value.

The Curling Arena required roughly $125,000 of upgrades to the ice plant, which would have been covered by a grant, according to the curling club.

The club has roughly 30 members. It puts on several bonspiels each year including curling lessons for children. The club also hosts dances and special events.

The building sits on Village of Valemount-owned land. It’s unclear what will happen to the building if the club can no longer cover expenses.