Polaris Slingshot or What the heck is that?

Jamie Ball’s new ride is something out of a Marvel superhero comic – the three-wheel Polaris Slingshot is classified as a motorcycle in most provinces. Minimalist car or built-out motorcycle? Whatever it is, it lacks climate control, full windshield, airbags, roof and doors. With 173 horsepower, the 2.4L four-cylinder pushes this vehicle from zero to 60 in about five seconds. As one website describes it, it’s “1,725 pounds and the wind in your face.” The Fort McMurray resident says a few bugs in the face are part of the experience. He just finished a road trip through the northern U.S. and was passing through Valemount on his way home / LAURA KEIL