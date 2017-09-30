Overtaxed volunteers seek tax relief

People interested in the Curling Rink referendum showed up to the rink in Valemount recently to find out more about the vote. Present were officials from the Regional District as well as Mayor Jeannette Townsend, councillors Hollie Blanchette and Owen Torgerson. Regional district rep for Canoe-Robson Valley Dannielle Alan was also on hand. Curling Rink reps Korie Marshall and Diana Smith were present to answer questions on behalf of the club. Voting day is Sept 30th. Area residents and landowners will be able to vote yes or no to a tax increase in order to fund the curling rink. / Andru McCracken