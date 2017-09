Vehaan and Saahil Keswani spent days preparing for their booth at the Valemount Farmers Market last week. They sold several kinds of dessert squares and apples. The two were visiting family in Valemount with their parents and returned to their home in Boston later that week. Claire Bratley holds baby Ronin while chatting to his mom Sarah Boyd. The farmers market is a great place to buy local produce, eat fresh food and hold babies. What’s not to like? /ANDRU MCCRACKEN & LAURA KEIL