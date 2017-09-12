End of summer – PHOTO GALLERY September 12, 2017 The Goat Community, Photo Galleries 0 Payton Major of Yellowknife enjoyed the Village’s Cooling Station with her siblings on the Labour Day weekend. Her Mom says they stopped in Valemount to try out the bike park on their way to the Okanagan and loved it so much they came back. / LAURA KEIL A mini van has nothing on this bike, not only can it transport the injured, it can easily handle five kids with an adult driver. Here Mackenzie, Samara, Delilah, Wayne and Landon catch a ride with super mom Angelique. / Andru McCracken Bob Hoskins sounded better than ever at a recent performance at the Valemount Legion Branch #266. Revellers love his brand of old rock and roll tunes. They sound sweeter each time he sings them. Hoskins is partly responsible for a recent resurgence of music at the legion. / Andru McCracken Related Posts:Protected: This week’s RMGTourism Valemount summer photo contest winners 2015Kids in the (fire) hall at summer campThe Valemount Historic Society’s 2016 Blueberry TeaFireworks, by sky and hand