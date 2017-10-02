All about town: Sept 21st 2017

Archie McRae is hoping Sarah Harstad’s eggs are fertile. The two met to transfer Sarah’s eggs at their usual meeting place, the 8 o’clock coffee club at the Heartland Restaurant in the lobby of the Sandman Hotel. Together they hope to create a little nest of Silver Laced Wyandotte chickens. The chickens don’t lay very big eggs, but they are beautiful to look at. / Andru McCracken

Retired Hotelier and Commercial Real Estate Agent of note Ali Merali enjoys his first lunch at the Gathering Tree in Valemount after selling the Premier Mountain Lodge. Ali said with the hotel sold, he’s able to enjoy the community in a fullsome way for the first time in 20 years.

Claude Hill makes a very important call to a very important person on an executive phone at the Dunster Market. To everyone’s surprise the old rotary phone still works and is available to the right executive this Saturday (weather dependent) for just $25. The phones retail on ebay for as much as $75. / Andru McCracken