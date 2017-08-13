New Highway 5 passing lanes

by Goat Staff

Construction is underway soon on new passing lanes on Highway 5 between Barriere and Little Fort, near Darfield.

“This project will get going fairly quickly, now that the contract is awarded,” said Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure Claire Trevena. She says the construction will improve safety for motorists by providing more opportunities to pass.

A new three-kilometre southbound passing lane will be added, and the existing northbound passing lane will be extended by 2.7 kilometres. Improvements to the intersection at the junction of Highway 5 and Boulder Mountain Road will also be completed as part of this project.

Eagle Rock Construction Ltd. from Kamloops was awarded an $8.8-million contract for the project. Estimated completion is in fall 2018.