Blueberry patch ruined by garbage

by GOAT STAFF

Village staff was displeased to find an old mattress littered across Village property. Village staff found the debris within a blueberry patch often picked by locals, toward Cranberry Marsh.

Littering within the village could be met with a fine of $150 under the Good Neighbour bylaw, according to Goat files. Renee McCloskey, spokesperson for the Regional District of Fraser-Fort George, told The Goat previously that they have no authority to impose fines, but they have produced a video about illegal dumping available on their website. She says all acts of illegal dumping should be reported to the Conservation Officer Service.

The Ministry of Environment says anyone who discovers an illegal dump site, or witnesses illegal dumping, can submit a report by contacting the Report All Poachers and Polluters (RAPP) hotline at 1 877 952-7277 or online.