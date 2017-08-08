BBQ with dignitaries in Valemount

Politicians, businesspeople, and many locals met for a BBQ at Centennial Park July 20th. The event was organized by the Village of Valemount and the Valemount Community Forest as a way for people to meet their local politicians – including Council, MLA Shirley Bond and MP Bob Zimmer. Seen above (left to right): Valemount Glacier Destinations (VGD) designer Oberto Oberti, Member of Parliament Bob Zimmer, Jill Bodkin (facing away) VGD board member, Valemount Mayor Jeannette Townsend, Greg Marchant (facing away) VGD project investor from Toronto, and (behind Marchant) Joseph Nusse, local businessperson. / LAURA KEIL