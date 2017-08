Two new murals celebrate the artistic talents and beautiful scenery of McBride. The McBride Community Foundation paid for the supplies for these murals – plywood, paint, brushes – through a grant to the Whistle Stop Gallery. The “Robson Valley from Lookout Peak” mural will be put up on Vincent DeNiet’s Logger and the Lady building. The Cornucopia mural will be put on Uncle Mark›s Meat Shop. Sheilagh Foster did the paintings. / PHOTO SUPPLIED