by EVAN MATTHEWS

This year’s Valemountain Days Slo-Pitch Tournament brought seven teams together and upwards of 90 people.

The temperature reached a minimum of 30 degrees Celsius Friday through Sunday.

Come from Behind, captained by McBride’s Marty Kelly won the tournament over Brad Tower’s Muff N’ Men.

Plan B, captained by McBride’s Kenton Bressette won the consolation finals over The Swallows, captained by Valemount’s Evan Matthews.

The tournament was a not-for-profit event, with $350 going to the winner and $100 going to the consolation winner. Remaining proceeds paid for the fields insurance.