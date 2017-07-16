Valemount Big 4 Rodeo July 13, 2017 The Goat News and Views, Photo Galleries 0 by EVAN MATTHEWS Steven Jensen tries to hold his centre of gravity, though his efforts were short lived. Bull riding was the main event. / EVAN MATTHEWS Rodeo Clown was Jumpin’ Jamie Gilowski from Armstrong, B.C. told jokes, did magic tricks, and most importantly… fought bulls. / EVAN MATTHEWS Valemount local Kelsey Griffin takes part in the barrel races. Griffin’s horse knocked over two barrels, resulting in a 10 second penalty. / EVAN MATTHEWS Tommy Windrose from Red Deer, AB rides Cujo during the bull riding competition. / EVAN MATTHEWS Related Posts:2016 Canoe Mountain RodeoTales from a warden, or threeThe Valemount Historic Society’s 2016 Blueberry TeaValemountain Days returnsValemount Winter Festival