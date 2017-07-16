Valemount Big 4 Rodeo

by EVAN MATTHEWS

Steven Jensen tries to hold his centre of gravity, though his efforts were short lived. Bull riding was the main event. / EVAN MATTHEWS

 

Rodeo Clown was Jumpin’ Jamie Gilowski from Armstrong, B.C. told jokes, did magic tricks, and most importantly… fought bulls. / EVAN MATTHEWS

 

Valemount local Kelsey Griffin takes part in the barrel races. Griffin’s horse knocked over two barrels, resulting in a 10 second penalty. / EVAN MATTHEWS

 

Tommy Windrose from Red Deer, AB rides Cujo during the bull riding competition. / EVAN MATTHEWS

