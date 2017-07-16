Two new fires near Valemount

by LAURA KEIL

Two small fires have cropped up in Valemount overnight.

The first is a small 1000sqft fire near Red Pass, just East of Mt. Robson. The other is about the same size and is just north of Dave Henry Creek along Kinbasket Lake.

The area suffered from heavy smoke and air pollution overnight as winds blew in smoke from other fires burning across the province. See the wildfire map here.

The area has been largely untouched by fire and residents are providing shelter opportunities to evacuees from other areas. See the facebook group here.