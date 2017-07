by GOAT STAFF

This year’s Grade 7s from Valemount carried on tradition, as they spent the Jun. 23 weekend hiking up to Berg Lake. For the past 40-odd years, students have embarked on the journey. It’s 40-kilometre round trip, and requires the kids to carry heavy packs with tents, sleeping gear and food. Gale Tuggle started the trip in (or around) 1975 soon after he started teaching in Valemount.