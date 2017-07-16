Bird causes power outage to Valemount

by LAURA KEIL

A power outage Friday morning in Valemount was caused by a bird that either flew into or landed on the 25 kilovolt bus work, BC Hydro says.

Power was down for approx. 900 customers in Valemount between 6:15 and 10:30am July 14th.

Residents packed the few restaurants with generators to get their morning coffee – places like the McLennan Car/Truck Stop and the Summit Grill.

Residents are on edge as the forest fires in the North Thompson creep closer to the transmission line that feeds the Robson Valley.

In 2003, power was cut to the Valley for about a week due to the Barriere forest fire.