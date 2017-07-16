38th Annual Valemountain Days — Canada Day Weekend Festivities

by EVAN MATTHEWS

Though the parade was significantly shorter than in years past, the Valemountain Days Festivities went off without a hitch last weekend.

The Slo-Pitch tournament started on Friday night, and Saturday morning saw the parade march down 5th Avenue.

The streets were lined with people, as most floats in the parade had volunteers throwing candy to the people on the streets.

As the sweltering 30-degree weekend continued on, many took part on the climbing wall, sat in the beer gardens, or enjoyed some food while listening to live music at the stage.