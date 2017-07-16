38th Annual Valemountain Days — Canada Day Weekend Festivities

Adam Davey tosses candy to the kids along 5th Avenue, as the Village of Valemount float comes down 5th. Councillor Peter Reimer and Jennifer Robinson of Tourism Valemount stand behind. / EVAN MATTHEWS

by EVAN MATTHEWS

Though the parade was significantly shorter than in years past, the Valemountain Days Festivities went off without a hitch last weekend.

The Slo-Pitch tournament started on Friday night, and Saturday morning saw the parade march down 5th Avenue.

The streets were lined with people, as most floats in the parade had volunteers throwing candy to the people on the streets.

As the sweltering 30-degree weekend continued on, many took part on the climbing wall, sat in the beer gardens, or enjoyed some food while listening to live music at the stage.

Vincent Clark rides on a quad (that may be slightly to small for him). / EVAN MATTHEWS

 

Brooklyn Lussier rides a mini quad in the parade. / EVAN MATTHEWS

 

Kids were lined up and down 5th Avenue waiting for their shot at some free candy. / EVAN MATTHEWS

 

Sherry Tinsley-Bobke and her mother, Margeret Tinsley walk in the parade down 5th for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women. “Lets not forget our missing sisters, Canada.” / EVAN MATTHEWS

 

Ten-year-old Olivia Kivelle enjoys the climbing wall with Freddy Darrah

