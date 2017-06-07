vALEmount Beer Fest sells out… but you may still get in

by LAURA KEIL

The first ever Valemount Craft Beer Experience sold out last week, much to the chagrin of tardy ticket getters – but there’s still a few chances to get in.

The festival June 17th will allow beer drinkers to test beers from seven craft breweries, one cidery and one winery, meet with brew masters and listen to live music at a unique festival site at the Valemount airport.

The event’s proceeds will go to three non-profits – the local Legion Branch #266, the Valemount Arts and Cultural Society and a Quesnel-based charity called Communities for Veterans.

One of the organizers, Michael Lewis, co-owner of Three Ranges Brewing Co. in Valemount, says the waiting list for tickets is already more than 50 people long. People can sign up at Eventbrite.ca to get on the waiting list.

“One signup equals the desire for one ticket,” Lewis says. “So folks will need to sign up as many times as they need tickets.”

Tickets are $40+tax for Saturday night (includes a shuttle ride to and from town) and $20 for Friday night (meet the brewers event). The ticket price does not include the price of drinks.

Lewis says they could use a few more volunteers for the event – volunteers do not need tickets. You can sign up at craftbeerfest.valemount.ca/volunteering.

A few volunteers have said they bought a ticket to support the event and won’t be using it, which may push a few more people through the door. The liquor license for the event stipulates a maximum ticket count of 500. Roughly 70 of those are sponsor tickets.

There is still a chance to get in if you missed out – two tour companies may have tickets available. Gonst.ca out of PG has festival tickets with a ride to and from Valemount, two nights lodging, and whitewater rafting included. Sundog tours in Jasper has travel to and from Jasper the day of the event and a ticket to the event.

The main event – a block-party style event – is 5pm-10pm on Sat. June 17th. The evening prior will be a meet-the-brewer event.